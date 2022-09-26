Suspect steals more than $4K worth of baseball bats in Spring, sheriff says

SPRING, Texas — A burglary suspect seen stealing thousands of dollars worth of baseball bats is wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO said the man stole the bats from Dugout Sports on I-45 in Spring back on Sept. 9 around 2:30 a.m.
Surveillance footage showed the man breaking into the store and stealing numerous baseball bats with an estimated value of up to $5,000. The suspect then drove away in a 2000 white Chevy truck with a pink or red Chevy emblem on the front.
According to the sheriff's office, the truck has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800.