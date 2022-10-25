Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County

Deputies are looking for the person who shot and killed the man.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.

The victim who was in his early 20s has not been identified.

Investigators said bullets were found in multiple apartments but no one else was injured.

No arrests have been made, deputies said.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube