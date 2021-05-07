HPD: Man drives himself to gas station after being shot several times along South Loop

The man is expected to survive. Police said at this time the motive is unknown.

HOUSTON — The motive is unknown after a man driving along the South Loop early Monday morning was shot several times.

This happened at about 2:30 a.m.

Houston police are investigating this scene and said the man is expected to survive.

Police said the man was driving on the South Loop W when someone started shooting at him, striking him multiple times.

The man was able to pull to a nearby gas station and call for help.

Police are interviewing him at the hospital to get more details on what happened and to see if he can provide a description of the suspect or the suspects' vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing.

Shooting: 1600 S. Loop W. Male shot & Transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 5, 2021