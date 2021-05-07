HPD: Man drives himself to gas station after being shot several times along South Loop

HOUSTON — The motive is unknown after a man driving along the South Loop early Monday morning was shot several times.
This happened at about 2:30 a.m.
Houston police are investigating this scene and said the man is expected to survive.
Police said the man was driving on the South Loop W when someone started shooting at him, striking him multiple times.
The man was able to pull to a nearby gas station and call for help.
Police are interviewing him at the hospital to get more details on what happened and to see if he can provide a description of the suspect or the suspects' vehicle.
This investigation is ongoing.
Check back for any updates.