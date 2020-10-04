HOUSTON — A man is dead after being shot and run over by a vehicle Thursday night in Acres Homes.

This happened shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Houston police said they received a call about shots fired in the 2100 block of South Victory Drive and when they arrived on scene they found a man's body with at least one gunshot.

After further investigation, police noticed the man had also been run over by a vehicle.

Police said at this time it is unclear if the person who shot the man is the same person who ran over him.

There are cameras at a nearby school that police are hoping to review to get more information.

If you know anything about this scene, please call HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

