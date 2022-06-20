Man shot, killed during attempted carjacking in Willowbrook area, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking near the intersection of Jones and Grant roads.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Willowbrook area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting just before 9 p.m. and said Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies initially responded to the scene in the 10700 block of Brentway Drive, which is near the intersection of Jones and Grant roads in the northwest part of the county.

According to Gonzalez, the man was shot during an attempted carjacking. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect left the scene and has not been taken into custody.