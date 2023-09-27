Search continues for gunman who shot man at least five times in NE Harris County

The 19-year-old victim was found in the street on Greenglen Drive. He was airlifted to Memorial Hermann but didn't survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The gunman who shot and killed a man Tuesday night in northeast Harris County was still on the run a day later.

The victim was shot at least five times around 9:30 p.m., according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He was found in the street on Greenglen Drive near the Beltway.

The 19-year-old was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight but he died early Wednesday morning, HCSO said.

Investigators are now working on possible leads from witness reports. One witness said they saw someone running on Green Glen around the time of the shooting.



"It was said he went eastbound and then turned back around and came back westbound out of the neighborhood, fleeing back on John Ralston Road," an HCSO investigator said at the scene.

They're still working on a motive as the investigation continues.