HPD: Man grazed in forehead by masked gunmen during shooting in east Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police say a man is in the hospital after being grazed in the forehead by a bullet.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Coke Street, which is in the Fifth Ward near Lockwood Drive and I-10.

Police said two masked gunmen were inside an apartment complex carrying rifles and opened fire. The man suffered a graze to the forehead and was taken to the hospital, where he's expected to survive.

According to police, they're unsure why the masked men shot at him in the first place.

"We don't know exactly why they were shooting at him or in that direction," HPD Lt. Wilkens said. "We don't even know if he was the intended target.