Man shot in stomach after arguing with couple outside food truck, police say

Police said the victim was talking to a woman at the food truck when the man she was with grabbed a gun and opened fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the stomach after arguing with a couple at a southwest Houston food truck, according to police.

The shooting happened at a food truck parked outside of a Texaco on Main Street near Buffalo Speedway.

Police said a couple was waiting for their food outside of the food truck when the victim walked up and started talking to a woman. At some point, an argument broke out, which led to the suspect grabbing a gun from his car and shooting at the victim multiple times.

"He discharged his firearm...a witness said about four or five times," HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said. "He was possibly shot more than once."

The couple then left the scene in a white SUV after the shooting. Police said they have several witnesses to the shooting and good surveillance footage of the incident.