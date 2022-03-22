Man shot to death in north Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was shot and killed in the 21000 block of Old Ranch Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened in the 21000 block of Old Ranch Road, which is near the intersection of the Hardy Toll Road and FM 1960.

Gonzalez said Harris County Precinct 4 units responded to the location and found a man who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are headed to the scene.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when new information comes in.