HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Homicide investigators are on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Harris County.

It happened at an apartment complex on Greenhouse Road, directly across the street from Cypress Lakes High School.

The call of the shooting came in around 1:40 a.m. Thursday

When deputies got to the Commons at Hollyhock Apartments, they found EMS already working on a man on the third floor of a stairwell landing.

They said he had been shot several times. He was treated and pronounced dead on scene.

One witness who heard the shots told me she didn’t realize what it was at first.

“I only heard four gunshots. It was in the middle of the night…it did sound very loud, like it woke us up, so it was that loud…it was kind of spaced out,” Maria Ledezma, a neighbor, said.

Another witness said she heard seven shots and saw a black truck speeding away.

She’s since spoken with detectives and given them that information.

One neighbor who’s lived here three years said they’ve never had anything remotely close to this happen here.

Investigators have not released a suspect description.

