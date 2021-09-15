Man shot and killed at north Houston motel, police say

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police say a transaction led to a deadly shooting at a motel in the Greenspoint area early Wednesday.

It happened at about 4 a.m. in the 12500 block of the North Freeway.

Police were called to the Monte Carlo Inn where they found a man fatally shot.

Investigators believe the man was involved in some kind of transaction with another man when he was shot. The man who opened fire sped away in a white sedan.

Sgt. Arrington said the man who died was in his 20s, but his name has not been released.

Narcotics were found in the motel room, but it’s unknown if the drugs were involved, police say.