Man shoots, kills alleged carjacker who stole his pickup

HOUSTON – Police in southeast Houston are investigating an alleged carjacking that led to an exchange of gunfire and a car crash early Thursday.

One of three suspects involved was killed while the other two got away, police say.

It happened at an apartment complex along Beltway 8 and Pearland Parkway.

HPD

Police say a man was carjacked for his pickup in the parking lot of the complex, but when the three suspects went to speed away they went the wrong direction and became trapped. The victim caught up to them on foot and pulled out his gun. The suspects and the victim exchanged gunfire, and one of the suspects was shot.

The wounded suspect got out and ran to the tollway while the other two fled the scene.

The suspect collapsed in the roadway and caused an oncoming driver to swerve and crash into a nearby construction zone.

The suspect died at the scene. There were no other injuries reported. Police searched by ground and air but the other two suspects were not located.

HPD K9 T REX assisted by FOX, SE Patrol, Pearland PD and Toll Road Constables just concluded search for other two suspects. Unable to locate. 202 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 19, 2018

The investigation remains underway.

