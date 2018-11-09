BAYTOWN, Texas - The boyfriend of a teenage girl who was found dead in 2016 pleaded guilty to her murder this week.

Jesse Dobbs, 23, entered a guilty plea Tuesday morning in the 2016 murder of 16-year-old Kirsten Fritch.

An autopsy found Fritch was stabbed more than 50 times. Her body was discovered on Nov. 10, 2016, in a wooded area behind Shenanigans Bar in Texas City. Dobbs was indicted for her murder in February 2017.

Fritch went missing after her mother, 37-year-old Cynthia Morris, and her sister, 13-year-old Breanna Pavlicek, were found dead in their Baytown home. The investigation into their deaths continues.

