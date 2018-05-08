HOUSTON – Homicide detectives are looking for three men who shot and killed a customer who was picking up food at a restaurant near Alief.

The shooting happened in La Union's parking lot, located on the 9500 block of Wilcrest Drive, on Saturday at about 7:30 p.m.

According witnesses, the victim got into an altercation with three men inside of the restaurant. All of the men walked out and that's when the shooting occurred.

Police are not sure what caused the altercation.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver Infinity. The license plate number is unknown.

The Houston Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case and/or the suspects to please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.

