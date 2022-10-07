FBI: Man on mushrooms arrested after attacking flight attendant during outburst

The FBI said Chelluy Loghan Sevilla started causing problems about an hour into the flight. He later admitted to taking psilocybin prior to boarding.

WASHINGTON — A man was arrested and charged after a violent, drug-induced outburst on a flight from Miami to Washington D.C., according to the FBI.

The mid-flight incident happened Tuesday. Chelluy Loghan Sevilla is charged with assault and interfering with flight crew members and attendants.

According to court documents, Sevilla was in seat 29C on a flight from Miami International Airport to Washington Dulles International Airport when he started causing problems about an hour into the flight.

Passengers told the FBI that Sevilla was yelling and broke the bathroom door, opening it while it was locked and another passenger was inside.

A father and his daughter were in the seats next to Sevilla. They told authorities that they could tell he "wasn't right." After Sevilla grabbed the daughter's arm, the father and daughter were moved to other seats, the FBI said.

According to authorities, Sevilla was wandering around the plane, "running up and down the aisle, clapping loudly near the cockpit and yelling obscenities." They also said he was getting in other passengers' faces "staring and smiling at them."

After flight attendants convinced him to take his seat, Sevilla's screams got louder, the FBI said. He then laid on the floor, and as a flight attendant tried to get him to take his seat again, Sevilla jumped up off the floor and attacked her. The FBI said he grabbed and twisted her right breast.

Passengers, along with other flight attendants and an onboard law enforcement officer, were able to subdue and restrain Sevilla, according to court documents. While they were restraining him, Sevilla twisted the arm of another flight attendant, authorities said.

While handcuffed for the remainder of the flight, Sevilla continued to scream and yell incoherent things, according to court documents.

Once the plane landed, Sevilla was arrested and taken to the local FBI office, where he told authorities he consumed psilocybin at the Miami airport prior to boarding, court documents said. Psilocybin is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound produced by more than 200 species of fungi. They're often referred to as "magic mushrooms."