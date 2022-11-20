3 men ambushed before deadly shooting in north Houston, police say

Investigators said three men were inside a parked truck at an apartment complex when they were suddenly ambushed by three other men.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Northline Drive near West Little York and the North Freeway.

Investigators said three men were inside a parked truck at an apartment complex when they were suddenly ambushed by three other men who pulled up in a different vehicle.

Multiple shots were fired as the victims tried to drive away, but crashed into other cars. HPD said one man was killed in the shooting while the other two were taken to the hospital.

Police said they have surveillance footage of the incident but are also looking for witnesses to come forward with any information.

The suspects managed to get away and so far no motive has been released.