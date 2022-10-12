'We are heartbroken' | Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver during Pride Bike Ride Houston

Police said the man fell off his bike and was hit by a silver car. The driver then tried to leave the scene and ran over the bicyclist again.

HOUSTON — A bicyclist has died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash during Pride Bike Ride Houston on Tuesday night, according to Houston police.

It happened before 8 p.m. along West Dallas Street near Montrose Boulevard and downtown Houston.

Police said one of the bicyclists was riding with the group when he lost control of his bike and fell. A silver car in the lane where the bicyclist fell hit the man.

The driver then tried to speed away, running over the victim a second time, according to police. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital. Witnesses tried to chase down the driver after the crash but were unsuccessful. They told police the vehicle had out-of-state license plates.

Pride Bike Ride Houston released a statement on Facebook following the tragedy that said, "We are heartbroken and shattered in a million pieces. There are no words to explain the amount of pain we are in right now."

An investigation into the deadly crash is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD's Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.