HCSO: Man killed in hit-and-run crash also hit by deputy in east Harris County

Investigators are looking for surveillance footage that captured the initial crash. They also have debris from the truck that left the scene.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday on Wallisville Road near Normandy Street, which is in east Harris County.

Deputies said a man was standing in the middle of the road when a black truck slammed into the man. The driver of the truck took off after hitting him. Witnesses then flagged down a nearby deputy for help who accidentally hit the man again. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The black truck, after it struck the pedestrian, was vaulted into the westbound lanes of traffic," HCSO Major Susan Cotter said. "The deputy...then struck the pedestrian, who was already laying in the roadway."

Authorities are unsure if the original crash or the deputy's vehicle ultimately killed the man. It's also unclear why the man was standing in the middle of the road in the first place.

Meanwhile, investigators said they're looking for surveillance footage of the original crash to help identify the truck that started the incident.

