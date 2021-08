Police are combing through surveillance video to try and track down the driver responsible.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man and then took off without calling for help.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. at Westheimer and Stoney Brook.

Police said the driver was traveling westbound on Westheimer when he hit the man. Police said the man was not in a crosswalk.

He died on scene.

If you know anything about this crash, call police.