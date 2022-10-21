Man dies after being hit by truck while waiting for the bus, HPD says

The driver of the truck was detained when officers suspected he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

HOUSTON — A man died after he was hit by a truck while he was waiting for a bus at a METRO stop early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 2 a.m. on Tidwell Road near Airline Drive.

Houston police said a man driving a truck went off the roadway and struck the man standing at the bus stop. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the truck was taken into custody following the crash. Officers believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.