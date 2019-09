HOUSTON — Homicide detectives are responding to a fatal shooting in west Houston Monday morning.

This happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 10800 block of Kinghurst near Wilcrest Drive.

Houston police say a man was found shot to death in or near a vehicle.

No other information was available at this time.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News at Noon for more on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM