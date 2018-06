HOUSTON – Houston police homicide investigators responded to Broadway early Tuesday where a man’s body was found.

Shortly after 6 a.m. someone in the 8400 block of Broadway called 911 to report a man was dead by a fence and electrical tower bordering an apartment complex.

HAPPENING NOW: @houstonpolice says someone discovered a man shot dead this morning inside this SE Houston apt. complex parking lot. Motive, suspects unclear right now. Homicide en route, stay with #khou11 for latest developments. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/H1JbT9dM5p — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 12, 2018

Police mentioned that someone heard gunfire overnight, but they have not yet released further info.

