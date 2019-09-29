HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man who was dropped off at a fire station and later died.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 4700 block of Mallow Street in far southeast Houston on Sunday morning, according to HPD.

The victim was taken to HFD Station 35 on Van Fleet before he was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he later died.

Homicide investigators are looking into the shooting. Further information was not immediately available.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

