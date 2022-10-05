Man found dead at private property along Yellowstone Boulevard, HPD says

HPD homicide detectives said the man was found on private property in a secure area.

HOUSTON — A man was found dead Tuesday in Houston's South Side, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said homicide detectives responded to the scene along Yellowstone Boulevard near Highway 90 around 12:30 p.m.

Police said the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found on private property in a secure area.

Investigators said it appears as if a homeless man accessed the private property and his body was found in an outside stairwell.

Houston police said there are no signs of foul play, drug use or suicide.