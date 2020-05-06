Pct. 4: Man caught breaking into car assaults deputy, security guard trying to stop him

Robert Carrillo is faced several charges including assault of a public servant.

HOUSTON — A man accused of assaulting a security guard and an officer is behind bars Friday after an overnight scuffle with law enforcement in north Houston, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

Robert Carrillo, 39, is charged with assault on a public servant, assault on a security officer and criminal mischief.

Precinct 4 deputies responded to a disturbance call at 11:43 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of N. Vista.

Investigators said a security guard spotted Carrillo breaking the window of a parked car. The guard tried to stop him but was assaulted in the process. Carrillo also damaged the guard’s vehicle, officers said.

When constable deputies arrived, the suspect allegedly bit a deputy’s forearm as the officers tried to take him into custody. After a brief struggle, they were able to apprehend the suspect.

Carrillo was later booked into the Harris County Jail.