HUMBLE, Texas - A man was arrested for pretending to be a police officer after he was involved in a crash on Wednesday.

A woman told deputies she was trying to make a U-turn in the 21900 block of Aldine Westfield Road when she saw a man on a motorcycle coming toward her.

She said the driver swerved and drove into a ditch to avoid hitting her.

She stopped her vehicle to check on the man but he became belligerent. The woman told deputies the man displayed a badge and said he was a police officer before demanding her information.

The woman said his demeanor and actions were not consistent with a police officer so she called 911.

When deputies arrived, they arrested the man and determined the badge he was using was for his job as a security guard.

Deputies identified him as 23-year-old Steven Sutton. He is currently in the Harris County Jail.

He has been charged with impersonating a public servant, a 3rd degree felony and his bond has been set at $2,500.

