HOUSTON — Police arrested a man on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated after an incident that killed two pedestrians on I-45 the Gulf Freeway.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office tells KHOU 11 the suspect will not face charges for the deaths because the victims were standing in a moving lane of traffic.

Court records show Lupe Longoria, 27, was released from jail after paying $100 bond.

The incident happened at 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the freeway's southbound lanes near Cullen, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said a Nissan Versa was involved in a hit-and-run wreck and became disabled. That's when a driver in a Nissan Altima hit the Versa. Both drivers got out of their vehicles to exchange info and were waiting near the HOV concrete barrier while a wrecker blocked a lane of traffic.

Longoria came along in a Toyota CHR and "failed to stay in a single lane," hitting pedestrians, police said. One of the victims, a 45-year-old man, died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital and later died as well.

A representative from the district attorney's office came to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Longoria was arrested and subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

