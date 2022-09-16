LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge

An LSU spokesperson confirmed that the victim was enrolled at the university.

NEW ORLEANS — An LSU student was found shot to death inside of a car on Government Street in Baton Rouge Friday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Allison Rice was found around 2:15 a.m. Investigators said she had been shot several times.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed that Rice was enrolled at the university.

"The LSU community is sadden(ed) to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police."

LSU said that any of her friends and classmates that would like to speak with someone about this or needs help processing this loss can contact the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center (225-578-8774).

Police are still collecting evidence to determine suspects and a possible motive in the killing.