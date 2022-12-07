Man killed in shooting in SW Houston, police say

Houston police said a man was killed along Kirkwood near Westheimer.

HOUSTON — A man was killed Wednesday in a shooting in the Briar Forest area, according to Houston police.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting at about 2:30 p.m.

HPD said it happened on South Kirkwood near the intersection of Westheimer Road.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured. It's also unclear if police have anyone in custody or if there's a known suspect.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.