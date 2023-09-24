SWAT standoff underway after man barricades himself in Kingwood home after shooting wife, HPD says

A man was involved in a SWAT standoff on Sunday night after shooting his wife earlier in the day, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — A man barricaded himself inside a Kingwood home after shooting his wife on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened at a home on Vista Ridge Drive, which is in a neighborhood just south of Northpark Drive between Woodland Hills Drive and West Lake Houston Parkway.

The call first came in as a domestic violence situation just before 5 p.m., police said.

Around 8:35 p.m., HPD said SWAT members and hostage negotiators were trying to get the man to come out peacefully.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).