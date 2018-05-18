FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Katy mom was arrested Wednesday after allegedly leaving her 8-month-old daughter in a hot car.

Deputies with Fort Bend County Precinct 3 say Ayesha Farooq, 22, went shopping at a Hobby Lobby at Fry Road/State Highway 99 in northeast Fort Bend County. According to deputies, Farooq left her 8-month-old daughter behind in an unlocked car with the ignition turned off and the windows rolled up.

Authorities say a Good Samaritan saw the girl and opened the car door to get her out. The baby was in the car for about 20 minutes and drenched in sweat, but otherwise OK, deputies said.

Farooq is charged with abandoning a child.

