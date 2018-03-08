HOUSTON — HOUSTON – Police say Joseph James Pappas II, 62, the suspect in the murder of a prominent Houston cardiologist, shot and killed himself during an encounter with police in southwest Houston Friday morning.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a press conference that it all started just before 9:30 a.m. when a resident called 911 after he said chased a suspicious person.

The resident called back said the suspect was near the Seven Acres Senior Care Center on Braeswood. At that time the caller explained that he believed that the suspicious person was Pappas.

Acevedo identified the caller as an employee with the Houston Parks Board who was on duty at the time. The caller had been checking an area near the bayou which is prone to being tagged with graffiti.

The caller said he initially mistook Pappas for a vandal when he approached him. Pappas then walked away from the resident with his arms out the parks employee apologized for mistaking him for a vandal.

The chief said the parks employee then found a discarded wallet and was able to identify Pappas from the ID inside.

Police arrived in the area just after 9:30 a.m. and an officer spotted Pappas on Bob White Drive. The chief said the officer, who was by himself, ordered Pappas to show his hands but he was refusing to comply with orders.

Pappas then began talking about suicide and had his left hand raised and his right hand hidden behind him. The chief said the officer then realized that Pappas was wearing body armor and moved back to position better himself behind his patrol vehicle.

A second patrol unit then pulled up as officers cornered Pappas in a front yard on Bob White Drive. The chief said Pappas then pulled a gun and shot himself once in the head, killing himself.

Mayor Sylvester Turner released the following statement on the news of Pappas' death:

“The potential threat to the City from an accused murderer considered armed and dangerous is now over, closing another chapter of this horrific tragedy. And once again it involved heroic acts by frontline officers of the Houston Police Department, which has my gratitude for how it has handled this case and so many others.

But they could not have succeeded in this case without information and support from members of the public. I encourage everyone who has information about pending and future cases to come forward and help our city save lives.”

Overnight, SWAT officers and Harris County Pct. 5 deputies were at the home of Pappas late Thursday after neighbors called for law enforcement presence because they feared Pappas would return to his home when no one was watching.

Officials did not find Pappas. They cleared and secured the home just after midnight early Friday.

Pappas was the son of a woman who was treated by the victim, Dr. Mark Hausknecht. She died during surgery more than two decades ago.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said it appears that Pappas had held a grudge against the doctor.

Joseph Pappas

Carter, Lisa

Homicide detectives went to the suspect's house in the Westbury area of southwest Houston Tuesday night after receiving several tips that led them to Pappas.

Pappas wasn't home but detectives found other evidence linking him to the crime, according to the chief.

He believes Pappas had been planning the murder for quite some time.

KHOU 11 News investigative reporter Jeremy Rogalski has learned Pappas once worked for a deputy constable in Harris County and recently tried to sell several guns and ammo online.

Acevedo said Pappas texted someone he knows on Tuesday and threatened to commit suicide.

The chief credited the community for helping them solve the case. A tip from someone who saw surveillance video released Monday led police to Pappas.

The video showed the suspect riding his bike down Southgate minutes after Hausknecht was shot on Main Street near Holcombe.

The doctor was riding his bike to his job at Methodist Hospital when he was shot.

The latest video came from a home security camera.

"It's disturbing that the guy is just nonchalantly riding down the street," said a neighbor.

The suspect was carrying a green backpack that investigators believe he used to conceal the gun.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht

"People bike in this neighborhood, it wouldn't have looked out of the ordinary," said another neighbor.

Video released last week was taken from a Metro Lift bus. It showed the cardiologist riding a yellow bicycle on North Main Street just before he was shot and killed.

The suspect was riding behind Hausknecht in the video. Investigators believe he then rode ahead of the victim before shooting him three times. They think he was hiding the gun in a green olive backpack.

The brazen shooting happened during the morning rush hour.

