HPD: 18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting of man with cane

Isaiah Henry was taken into custody Tuesday after he tried to run from police, HPD said. Authorities said he was carrying a loaded gun.

The Houston Police Department said Isaiah Henry was the gunman who killed Anthony Green on May 9. Henry is charged with murder and was arrested after a short foot chase on Tuesday.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article show surveillance images of the crime taking place.

What happened

HPD investigators said when officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Fulton and East Crosstimbers streets on May 9, they found Green, who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said it appeared Green was walking behind a Walmart when he was approached by a group of teens. Police said the six teens -- four girls and two boys -- began harassing him.

Police said Green swung his cane at the teens in an effort to get them to leave him alone. HPD said the girls were trying to get the boys to leave, but as they were walking away, one of the teens pulled out a gun and fired one shot, striking Green in the chest.

Surveillance video was released of the incident.

The investigation

HPD investigators were able to identify Henry as the shooter.

When members of the HPD SWAT and South Central Patrol Crime Suppression Teams spotted Henry on Tuesday and started to approach him, they said he took off on foot. He was found a short time later and taken into custody. Authorities said he had a loaded gun on him at the time of his arrest.