Clues of sex trafficking found in illegal club, game room in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An illegal game room was raided Friday morning in north Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the after-hours club and game room were in the Aldine area on Reeveston Drive near Lauder. Investigators found weapons, drugs, and alcohol inside the operation. Gonzalez also said there was a chop shop and an area that may have been used for sex trafficking.

"Great work by all in disrupting a serious criminal enterprise that operates adjacent to a residential neighborhood," Gonzalez said on Twitter.

If you or someone you know is in danger and need immediate help:

• Call 911 for the local police department

• National Human Trafficking Hotline:1-888-373-7888

• Text: 233733