Clues of sex trafficking found in illegal club, game room in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An illegal game room was raided Friday morning in north Harris County.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the after-hours club and game room were in the Aldine area on Reeveston Drive near Lauder. Investigators found weapons, drugs, and alcohol inside the operation. Gonzalez also said there was a chop shop and an area that may have been used for sex trafficking.
"Great work by all in disrupting a serious criminal enterprise that operates adjacent to a residential neighborhood," Gonzalez said on Twitter.
If you or someone you know is in danger and need immediate help:
• Call 911 for the local police department
• National Human Trafficking Hotline:1-888-373-7888
• Text: 233733
• Chat online with Human Trafficking Hotline.