2 hurt during gunfire outside Houston-area Bombshells, deputies say

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call 713-222-TIPS.

SPRING, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Bombshells restaurant and bar overnight.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday at the location along I-45 North in Spring, deputies say.

Two deputies working an approved security job at the business were alerted to a shooting outside. They went into the parking lot and found several shell casings along with a long rifle.

Investigators believe there was gunfire involving at least two different caliber weapons. Two victims then drove themselves to the hospital while the suspects fled southbound on a vehicle.

Both the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Pct. 4 Deputy Constables are investigating a motive for the shooting.

They say they have a description of the suspects’ vehicle. No further information was immediately released.

The victims are expected to survive, deputies say.