Crime

2 hurt during gunfire outside Houston-area Bombshells, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Bombshells restaurant and bar overnight.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday at the location along I-45 North in Spring, deputies say.

Two deputies working an approved security job at the business were alerted to a shooting outside. They went into the parking lot and found several shell casings along with a long rifle.

Credit: Onscenetv for KHOU 11
Rifle on the groud after a shooting near Bomb Shells of the North Freeway Aug 20, 2021

Investigators believe there was gunfire involving at least two different caliber weapons. Two victims then drove themselves to the hospital while the suspects fled southbound on a vehicle.

Both the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Pct. 4 Deputy Constables are investigating a motive for the shooting.

They say they have a description of the suspects’ vehicle. No further information was immediately released.

The victims are expected to survive, deputies say.

Anyone with information that could help HCSO can call 713-222-TIPS.