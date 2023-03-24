Toddler critically injured in rollover crash during chase on East Freeway, police say

Police said the father was on the run after he was accused of running over the mother of the toddler in Louisiana.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A toddler was critically injured after a chase with a suspected drunk driver resulted in a rollover crash on East Freeway early Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened at 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-10 near the Eastex Freeway. That section of I-10 was shut down, but has reopened.

Houston police said the driver had his 3-year-old child in the car at the time of the crash. The toddler was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital and is said to be doing better after being seriously injured.

The father and child had to be pulled from the wreckage. Police said the father appeared to be intoxicated.

They said he was on the run from Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies and had an open warrant in Louisiana for allegedly running over the mother of his toddler and taking off with the child.

After speeding at more than 120 miles per hour, police said he ran out of gas near the East Freeway and Beltway 8.