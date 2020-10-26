The skull was found more than a year ago. It'd been sitting on someone's mantel all this time, the DA says.

A skull that's been sitting on someone's fireplace mantel more than a year has now been identified as that of a Morgan County man missing eight years.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson said in a Facebook post Monday the skull is now confirmed to be that of Junior Will McCann, missing since September 2012.

It had been sitting on an unidentified person's mantel, sporting a pair of sunglasses, according to Johnson. The prosecutor didn't offer more information about the circumstances.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in learning more about happened to McCann.

The skull was found in March 2019 in the Gobey area of the county before landing on the mantle.

DNA testing has confirmed it belongs to McCann, according to Johnson. The Regional Forensic Center and the University of Tennessee Anthropology Department have helped with the identification.

There's unverified speculation that McCann could have been killed by a family member who has now died, according to Johnson's post.