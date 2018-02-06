HOUSTON - Police say a 28-year-old woman is charged with intoxication assault after crashing into another vehicle while she drove the wrong way on Interstate 45 Saturday morning.

The crash hospitalized a man who was driving near the West Dallas exit. He was in critical condition Saturday and officials had no update on his status Sunday.

Nicole Bertoldi, 28, is charged with intoxication assault, according to Houston Police. She is also still in the hospital.

The Houston Police Department said Saturday around 2:30 a.m. witnesses spotted a woman driving on the wrong side of Interstate 45.

The woman eventually caused a three car accident near the West Dallas exit, police say.

She was transported to Ben Taub with non life-threatening injuries. Police said she admitted to drinking.

The driver of the third vehicle is okay.

