SUGAR LAND, Texas - Houston Police say the suspect accused of stealing a tow truck and leading police on a chase killed a tow truck driver before the pursuit.

Police say the victim was dropping off a car to be repossessed at an auto shop when the suspect jumped into the victim’s tow truck that was still running.

According to authorities, the victim became angry, hopped into the car being repossessed and chased after the suspect in the stolen tow truck.

Police say the suspect then fatally rammed into the victim, putting him in between the stolen tow truck and the car being repossessed.

Officials say a witness called police who arrived on scene and tried to stop the suspect in the stolen tow truck. The suspect led police on a chase through southwest Houston and Sugar Land that ended when a black truck crashed into the tow truck at Highway 90 and Brooks.

Police say the suspect is an Asian male in his early to mid-20s and is being questioned for a motive at this time.

