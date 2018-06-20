HOUSTON – Police say shots were fired as thieves got away with an ATM from a hotel in west Houston overnight.

The incident happened at the Four Points Sheraton on Katy Freeway at Beltway 8.

According to the Houston Police Department, this is the second time in less than a month this same hotel has been targeted, but this time it turned violent.

The suspects shot at a security guard and assaulted him at the front entrance before taking off with the ATM.

Police said this all went down just after 2 a.m. Wednesday when four men wearing ski masks tried to enter through the hotel's front door.

The guard tried to stop them, and that's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot at him.

He missed, but it didn't end there. One of the suspects forced the security guard inside the hotel, punched him and held him on the ground, while the others loaded up the ATM into a pickup truck before taking off.

Police said that security guard is OK. At this time, police are going through the hotel's surveillance footage hoping to get a better look at the getaway car.

