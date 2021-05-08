HPD: Security guard shot after asking man to leave apartment laundry room because it was after hours

The resident is accused of getting upset and coming back with a gun, firing two shots at the complex's guards.

HOUSTON — A security guard was shot after a confrontation at an apartment complex laundry room in northwest Houston early Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Pinemont, just off Highway 290, before 3 a.m.

The shooting started as a dispute between a resident and the guard. The resident was allegedly using the room after hours and was asked to leave by two guards.

The resident is accused of getting upset and coming back with a gun, firing two shots at the guards. One of those guards was shot in the stomach. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. The other guard was not hurt.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the investigation is still underway.

Currently, no names or charges have been announced.