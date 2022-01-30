x
Crime

Suspect shot during police chase in west Houston, HPD says

The Houston Police Department says a preliminary investigation shows officers returned fire and shot the suspect.
Credit: KHOU

HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by officers during a police chase after the suspect allegedly opened fire this evening.

The Houston Police Department says a preliminary investigation shows officers returned fire and shot the suspect. No officers were injured in the incident. Police say the shooting took place in the 13400 block of Westheimer Road.

HPD says the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This is all the information currently available. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

