HOUSTON - Houston Police are investigating two related shooting scenes in southeast Houston after one person died and another was injured Thursday night.

Police say one person died in a shooting at 5050 Sunflower Street. They say one person suffered a gunshot wound at 5111 Northridge Drive and has been transported to the hospital.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with more details as they become available.

#BREAKING One person killed, another injured, in two different shootings in Sunnyside. Police say they believe the two crimes are related. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) May 25, 2018

At scene with @TroyFinner & @SatterwhiteLJ & our team. We have multiple shooters & one person deceased. More information will be provided soon. https://t.co/oHxHTKmP5H — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 25, 2018

