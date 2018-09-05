HOUSTON – Police are searching for several suspects after a fight outside a convenience store escalated into shooting, leaving one person wounded overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting call at the Dixie Food Mart located in the 3300 block of Dixie near Allegheny.

Police said several males got into a fight. During the fight, the suspects exchanged gunfire.

One male was shot in the arm and transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

The inside of the store was ransacked and bullet holes riddled the front glass.

The suspects fled the scene.

