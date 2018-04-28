A man was found stabbed to death inside of his home Friday night, police say.

The Houston Police Department said the stabbing happened around 9 p.m. near Valley Club Drive and Valley Wind Drive.

According to police, the victim’s wife called their daughter and told her to come to the house. When the daughter arrived, she saw her dad lying on the floor and called 911.

Police said it is unclear if this is a domestic situation, although police have made multiple domestic violence calls to the home before.

The victim’s wife was taken to the hospital because she had minor cuts to her hands. She has not been able to give police any information.

At this time no arrest have been made.

