HOUSTON – Police say a 46-year-old woman's husband has turned himself in after she was found shot to death outside a senior care facility in southwest Houston Thursday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just after 7 a.m. outside of the Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care facility located in the 6200 block of North Braeswood Boulevard.

Police arrived minutes after the suspect had fled the scene. Witnesses had spotted the suspect in the parking lot before the shooting took place.

Police said the victim was shot several times with a shotgun. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, homicide detectives said.

The CEO of the facility said she was a private duty attendant hired by individual family and not a resident or employee.

“We will be meeting with the residents both at the Medallion and the home to talk to them. We’re bringing in our extra psychology staff to work with them. Obviously, it’s a tragic occurrence,” Malcolm Slatko, CEO of Seven Acres Assisted Living Residences, said.

Homicide investigators said the fatal shooting stems from a domestic violence incident, and that the victim had recently left her husband.

The identity of the victim or the suspect have not been released.

