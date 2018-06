HOUSTON – Homicide investigators are responding to a scene in southwest Houston.

The police department tweeted Monday morning that South Gessner officers were at the scene of a homicide at 12600 Fondren Road.

A possible suspect was in custody as of 12:33 a.m., according to HPD.

No other information about the case was immediately available.

South Gessner officers are at the scene of a homicide at 12600 Fondren. Possible suspect in custody Homicide investigators on the way. 202 pic.twitter.com/PiuKIE5dSw — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 11, 2018

© 2018 KHOU