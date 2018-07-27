HOUSTON - At least one person was shot Thursday night when gunmen stormed into a Family Dollar store in northeast Houston, according to Houston Police.

Police say just before 9 p.m. Thursday, gunmen entered the store in the 9600 block of Hirsch Road. According to HPD, the men tried to rob the store and fired shots with customers inside.

Officials say at least one person was shot. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Sources say one of the suspects was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

A second suspect was taken into custody.

