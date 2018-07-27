HOUSTON - One gunman was shot and another was arrested Thursday night after they stormed into a Family Dollar store in northeast Houston, according to Houston Police.

Police say just before 9 p.m. Thursday, the two suspects entered the store in the 9600 block of Hirsch Road. According to HPD, the men tried to rob the store.

HPD says an officer was driving by the Family Dollar store when he saw two men in masks go into the store with guns. The officer turned around, called for backup and tried to confront the men.

Sources say during the attempted robbery, shots were fired, and at least one person was struck. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police say after exchanging gunfire with the officer outside of the store, one of the suspects was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital. The other suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

