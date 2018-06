HOUSTON – Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in southeast Houston.

That happened Wednesday at an apartment complex on Broadway Street, just before 9 p.m. This was a drive-by shooting.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, died at the scene.

Homicide investigators are at that complex right now, and police tell us, security cameras there might have captured the moment the shooting happened.

